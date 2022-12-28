NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A house is extensively damaged Wednesday morning after a fire spread from level to level of a home.

The Niles Fire Department is investigating the fire, which started around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at a home on the 400 block of Asbury Lane.

According to crews on scene, a neighbor spotted black smoke coming from the house and immediately called the fire department.

The homeowner was not home at the time.

Crews say there was extensive damage to the downstairs portion of the house and smoke damage that spread upstairs.

There were no injuries.

Nick Rich contributed to this report.