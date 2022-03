WEATHERSFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – With one loud boom, a landmark came crumbling down.



The remaining smoke stacks at the former Ohio Edison Electric Generation Plant in Weathersfield Township were demolished Wednesday morning.

They were built in 1980.

Last May, a much larger smokestack was taken down with explosives. That one took a bit longer when the first explosives didn’t bring it down as planned.

Wednesday’s demolition went off without a hitch.