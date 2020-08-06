Explosions heard around Vienna were just part of training drill at air base

On Thursday afternoon, there was some smoke in the area and blast sounds

VIENNA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – People near the Youngstown Air Reserve Station in Vienna may have heard what sounded like explosions Thursday morning, but it was just a drill.

A crew from Niagara Falls was involved in Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) training at the air base.

The main job of EOD is to detect, detonate and dispose of explosive threats all over the world. It’s known to be assigned to some of the most dangerous missions.

The training took place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday. During this time, there was some smoke in the area and blast sounds.

