NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – The New Castle Police Department has confirmed that an explosion occurred in the city Tuesday morning.

Officers, firefighters and ambulances were called to the intersection of Pollock Avenue and E. Reynolds Street in New Castle around 10:30 a.m.

Police did not disclose any information as to whether there were any injuries or how the explosion occurred.

WPXI is reporting that someone was digging and hit a gas line, leading to a minor injury.

Crews are still on the scene investigating.