BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — Many of us are in the “New Year, new me” mindset. For some, it may mean hitting the gym or changing up your diet. For others, medically assisted weight loss is becoming more popular.

A week into the new year, and many doctors offices and med-spas — like Sapphire Aesthetics and Wellness in Boardman — are seeing an influx of clients inquiring about weight-loss medications.

Sapphire Aesthetics owner Ashley Vidale says their weight loss programs can help clients lose 2 to 3 pounds a week.

“We do a deep dive into you: Your physical activity, your health, your medications and all those things like that, and from there we build a plan,” Vidale says.

Sapphire Aesthetics offers semaglutides, or generic compound versions of popular diabetes and obesity drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy, which have been known to reduce appetite. Vidale encourages clients to pair this with exercise and a healthy diet.

“I always say at the core we have an issue or we have a concern, and the more angles we can hit that concern from the better, the quicker we can address it,” Vidale says.

Josh McGaffic, a local nurse practitioner, says he’s seen about a 318% increase within the last two weeks of people expressing interest and scheduling consultations. While on the shot, he lost 70 pounds within 7 months, getting him into a healthier place for his wife and kids.

“We know that when we lose weight, our blood pressure goes down, our cholesterol numbers drop. It just has so many great benefits. Our mood is better, our joints feel better,” Vidale says.

However, there are some side effects to be mindful of, including nausea, vomiting, upset stomach and sometimes more.

Vidale says these are typical when clients first start on the shot and their bodies are adjusting. The Food and Drug Administration is also looking into reports of complications like hair loss and suicidal thoughts.

But McGaffic says losing weight through medication can prevent future health complications, improve natural energy and sleep, and can help keep the weight off.