Experts urge shoppers to be careful, not overspend during pandemic

(WKBN) – Money may be a little tight, so it’s important that you’re prepared before heading out for some holiday shopping.

Money problems, pandemic-related or not, can put a damper on any shopping spree.



“A lot of people tend to impulse shop. They’ll get on the computer and go… and sometimes, that will get you in more trouble than actually going out shopping,” said Suzette Miller.

Miller is a nurse who specializes in mental health at Mercy Health. She said the tough emotional challenges of the pandemic could encourage bad habits like overspending.



“You’re already so emotionally involved with what’s going on in our society right now, you tend to want to overspend to kind of make up for not being able to spend time with them,” Miller said.



Brian Laraway, partner at Bury Financial Group in Boardman, said shoppers need to be smart with what and where they’re buying.



“Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday, the deals are out there. I think there are going to be some great deals because a lot of those businesses, they want people to come back or shop,” said Laraway.



According to Laraway, most retailers see about 30% of their sales during the holiday season, and the average family will spend about $1,200 for the holidays this year.



“One thing is to maybe do shopping over an extended period of time, so you can really compare this deal versus that deal,” Laraway said.



Laraway encourages people to start by making a game plan, writing down the list of necessities and creating a budget that they will stick to.