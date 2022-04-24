(WKBN) — April is financial literacy month — and a recent survey shows a link between finances and mental health.

SHRM and Morgan Stanley found that in 2021, 31% of working Americans reported financial anxiety and 19% reported finance-related depression.

“Statistics show that finances and financial problems are the number one cause of fights in relationships,” said April Caraway with the Trumbull County Mental Health and Recovery Board.

Caraway said she’s seen lots of job changes the last few years including parents staying home during the pandemic — which has cut household incomes in half, leading to additional mental health struggles.

“We’ve also seen an increase in people getting help for alcohol problems,” Caraway said.

Financial expert Chris Mediate said he’s seeing this link with millennials and Generation Z — and it goes beyond the pandemic.

“We’re starting to see a lot of student debt, we see healthcare costs increasing, we have housing costs increasing,” Mediate said.

But there are ways to help relieve financial stress.

“First, breathe — take a breath. We all have to sit for a minute when we have stress and really look at what is happening,” Caraway said.

“Knowledge is power, having more knowledge, trying to find things out — taking control of your finances,” Mediate said.