YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you have questions about Medicare and Medicaid insurance — Experts with the Ohio Senior Insurance information program are at the WKBN First News studios taking your calls.

Youngstown-area residents are encouraged to participate in the live phone bank today from 4 pm. to 6:30 p.m. for help understanding Medicare and Medicaid insurance coverage options and benefits.

The Ohio Senior Health Insurance Information Program (OSHIIP) is hosting the phone bank.

OSHIIP, a program of the Ohio Department of Insurance, provides Ohioans on Medicare with free, objective health insurance information and one-on-one counseling.

Last year, through all of its services and outreach, OSHIIP saved Ohioans $24 million by helping identify suitable coverage options and financial assistance programs.

Join our OSHIIP Medicare experts for a live phone bank by calling 330-781-7890.