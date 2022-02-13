YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Super Bowl Sunday is one of America’s biggest sporting events throughout the year, and because this year’s game will include the Bengals, many sports fans are in Ohio will be celebrating.

“Drunk driving does spike during both holiday seasons and large drinking days like the Super Bowl,” said Tiffany Stanley with AAA East.

Getting behind the wheel after drinking just isn’t worth it — and could result in a DUI.

“Charges can cost up to $10,000 so it’s a very costly decision to make, to decide to get behind the wheel,” Stanley said.

Stanley said not only can you be responsible by not drinking and driving but you can be responsible host as well.

“You may need to take the car keys from your family and friends if they are impaired or maybe extend an offer for them to stay the night, you can also consider stopping serving alcohol at a certain time,” Stanley said.

Arranging a designated driver beforehand or using a rideshare app is highly encouraged. Stanley said to be mindful when heading out onto the road Monday too — as driving hungover can be just as dangerous as driving with a few drinks in your system.

“As your blood alcohol level returns back to zero, you may experience fatigue, headache, nausea and you may also be sleep deprived,” Stanley said.

If you experience any of these signs, Stanley advises to stay away from the wheel.