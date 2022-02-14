BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Winter weather is tough on roads. After a storm, potholes pop up at every turn.

They can damage your car and also dent your wallet, which is what we’ve all been seeing recently.

The wheels are coming off at tire shops around the Valley. They’re busy with blown-out tires, bent rims and damaged front-end parts from potholes.

Fred Adams from National Tire & Battery said he’s seen firsthand the trouble these potholes are causing.

“There’s one over on Glenwood Avenue. We had about four cars out there yesterday just from that,” he said.

Adams said he has to dodge a problematic pothole on South Avenue every day on his route to work. He thinks this winter’s freeze and thaw cycle has taken an early toll on the roads.

“So it just seems like it happened quicker this year. Usually, we don’t get into pothole season until around March,” he said.

Adams believes the worst is yet to come as more people are driving, patched areas will start to crack again. The potholes will get bigger and deeper and Adams said he knows what he’ll be seeing in the garage.

“A lot of blowout tires, a lot of bad rims, bent rims, cracked rims, damaged front end parts,” he said.

Drivers could pay a steep price. Pothole damage repairs cost Americans $3 billion each year, according to AAA, a new tire can range between $50 and $250. A bent or cracked rim could be between $300 to $800 depending on your vehicle.

Adams suggests driving very carefully.

“Slow down, honestly. Make sure you try to avoid them at all costs because it’ll save you money in the long run,” he said.

AAA suggests these tips to minimize pothole damage: