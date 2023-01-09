YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A 10-year veteran of the Youngstown Police Department is its newest lieutenant.

Detective Sergeant Robert Gentile took the oath for his new rank Monday from Mayor Tito Brown. He will take over as commander of the Traffic and Accident Investigations Unit.

Chief Carl Davis says Gentile will leave some big shoes to fill from his last assignment in the detective division.

“Unfortunately, we are losing one of our top detectives. This young man has probably one of the highest clearance rates in solving cases that I’ve seen in a long time,” Davis said.

The chief says Gentile’s old position as a detective sergeant will be through civil service testing results.