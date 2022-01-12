BRISTOL, Ohio (WKBN) – An investigation is underway in Trumbull County after thousands of dollars worth of cables were stolen from a cell phone tower over the weekend.

“It makes no sense why somebody would do this,” said Trumbull County Sheriff Paul Monroe.

It happened at a tower shared by two companies in Bristol. We spoke with the sheriff about the crime who says whoever is responsible not only put themselves in danger but others as well.

More than 90 feet of cable was cut from the cell tower off of Route 45 in Bristol. Now, investigators are trying to figure out who did it.

“A considerable amount of cable was stolen. I know that our detectives are working, trying to check with some of the scrap yards if we can come up with a suspect who may have committed this offense,” Monroe said.

The discovery was made on Sunday by a T-Mobile employee after the tower had multiple outages that afternoon.

Caller: “We had one of our cell sites here in Bristolville vandalized.”

The employee told deputies when he arrived the lock on the fence surrounding the site was gone and cables were missing from both sides of the tower shared by T-Mobile and AT&T.

Monroe calls it a senseless crime that likely impacted people in the surrounding area who rely on cell service for communication.

“You put at risk every single person that lived in that range of the cellphone tower that doesn’t have a landline coming into their home,” he said.

Monroe says the crime created a potentially dangerous situation for both the community throughout the outage and the person who stole the cables.

“At that site, there are high voltage lines that run into their building there and potentially they could have cut into one of those lines,” he said.

According to an incident report, the employee estimated the cost of the stolen material to be anywhere from $8,000 to $10,000.

Now, investigators are asking anyone who may have noticed anything suspicious in that area on the 9th to give them a call.

“If we find them, we will hold them accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” Monroe said.