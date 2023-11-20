HUBBARD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Are you driving through Pennsylvania this week for some homemade pumpkin pie? The state police will be watching.

We’re about to start one of the busiest travel periods of the entire year, and experts are reminding us to remember to buckle up, stay sober and be patient.

AAA predicts more than 55 million people will travel fifty miles or more this long Thanksgiving holiday.

In Hermitage on Monday morning, police, transportation officials and others were urging motorists to wear their seat belts and avoid being under the influence or distracted. Police in both Ohio and Pennsylvania will be enforcing traffic laws — especially for those who may be under the influence.

