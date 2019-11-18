Expect road closures for Hermitage Light-up Parade

The majority of the affected roads will be closed at around 5:20 p.m.

HERMITAGE, Pa (WKBN) — Drivers should plan accordingly for road closures during the annual Hermitage Light Up Parade on Saturday, November 23.

The Merry Christmas Mile footrace begins at 5:50 p.m. with the parade following at 6 p.m.

The majority of the affected roads will be closed around 5:20 p.m.

The following roads will be closed to traffic:

East State Street between Buhl Farm Drive and the Shenango Valley Freeway (SR 62)

North and South Hermitage Road (SR 18) between Highland Road and the Shenango Valley Freeway (SR 62)

All side roads to East State Street from Highland Road and the Shenango Valley Freeway (SR 62) between Buhl Farm Drive and the Shenango Valley Freeway (SR 62)

Traffic in these areas will be congested and drivers are advised to use alternate routes.

Congestion at the Shenango Valley Mall and the Hermitage Towne Plaza is also expected.

The parade will begin near the Hermitage Towne Center on North Kerrwood Drive, travel east on East Street towards North Hermitage Road and finish near the Shenango Valley Mall at Indian Run.

Drivers in the area are also advised to be extra careful and to drive slowly as heavy pedestrian traffic, including many children, will be in the area before, during and after the parade.