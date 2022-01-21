HUBBARD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The City of Hubbard is preparing for a slow-moving superload to move through town Saturday morning.

Right now, the 213-foot long, 294-ton superload is parked in a closed rest area on the westbound side of Interstate 80 in Hubbard Township.

It’s making its way from West Milton, New York to Wampum, Pennsylvania.

Weather permitting, it is expected to leave its current post at 8 a.m. Saturday.

From there, it’ll head off the interstate onto state Route 62.

It’ll continue onto 616 South through the city before heading onto Route 422 in Coitsville and back into Pennsylvania.

“The City of Hubbard just wants to make sure that this event with the superload goes off without a hitch,” said Hubbard Safety Director William Bancroft.

“We’ll be working to assist them to have them safely and effectively travel through our community,” said

Mayor Ben Kyle.



Drivers can expect delays while the superload is traveling on the planned route.

Troopers with the Ohio State Highway Patrol will be escorting the convoy.