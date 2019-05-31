Exhibit memorializing local KSU massacre victim on display in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An exhibit is on display at the Jewish Community Center in Youngstown that’s dedicated to one of the four Kent State University students killed in the Kent State massacre on May 4, 1970.

The exhibit is called Sandy’s Scrapbook. It’s to commemorate Boardman High School graduate Sandra Scheuer, who was active in the Jewish community.

It features items Scheuer kept that were donated by her family.

Sandy’s Scrapbook was put together by KSU and is on loan to the Jewish Community Center, where it will be on display until July 1.

“So you know, we sometimes forget when tragedies like these happen that real people are affected, real people are the victims, and their families. A family lost a sister, a loved one, a daughter and she had a real life. She was this beautiful young woman whose life was cut short for no good reason,” said Bonnie Deutsch Burdman, of the Youngstown Area Jewish Federation.

The other students killed in the shootings were Allison Krause, Jeffrey Miller and William Schroeder.

KSU is memorializing the shootings this year, leading up to the 50th anniversary on May 4 of next year.