Exhibit at Youngstown museum highlights accomplishments of important nurses union

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new exhibit at the Youngstown Historical Center of Industry and Labor highlights the accomplishments of one of Youngstown’s longest-running nurses unions.

The exhibit focuses on the Youngstown General Duty Nurses Association. It represented nurses at Northside, Southside, Tod Babies & Children’s Hospital, and Beeghly Medical Park.

When it was formed in 1966, it was the first nurses union in Ohio and the second in the country.

Its first contract served as a template for future nurses unions.

“They’re very proud of that and they should be. It’s a really strong contract. It has language in it for mandatory overtime not to be used as a tool for staffing. So they really are a trendsetter,” said Dr. Marcelle Wilson, who organized the exhibit.

The union disbanded after Northside closed in 2018.

In its 52 years, the union went on strike five times.

The exhibit will be on display at the museum for about a year.