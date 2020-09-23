Execution date set for man convicted of 1997 Trumbull Co. murder

Sean Carter, now 41, has been on Death Row since 1998

(WKBN) – The Supreme Court of Ohio announced an execution date has been set for the man convicted of the murder of a Southington woman in 1997.

The execution is now planned for Wednesday, January 22, 2025.

Carter was convicted of the rape and murder of his adoptive grandmother, Veader Prince.

Carter confessed in court that he returned to Prince’s home in Southington on September 13 after spending time in jail for theft.

Investigators say the crime transpired after Prince told Carter that he couldn’t stay at her house anymore.

Carter said Prince tried to push him out the door after he came back in through a window. He said he started to beat her and stabbed her with a kitchen knife.

Prince’s children found her body the next evening. The autopsy report said Prince was stabbed 18 times.

Carter was found sleeping in a car by Chippewa Township police in Beaver County on September 15. He gave police a fake name, but the vehicle was registered with Vernon Prince, the victim’s son.

Police called the Prince residence and found out that Carter was wanted for murder.

