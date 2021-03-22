Excuses from suspect accused of dodging court doesn’t convince local judge

Reports said he ran from members of the Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Arnold Shiflett told a magistrate Monday he was getting ready for a court hearing when he was arrested by U.S. Marshals on a warrant from another court.

Reports said he ran from members of the Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force, who showed up about 9 a.m. Friday at his home in the 3200 block of Mahoning Avenue. When they searched him after finding him in an abandoned car, he picked up new charges.

Shiflett seemed puzzled when he told Magistrate Anthony Sertick during his arraignment in municipal court about his court appearances and schedule.

“I was getting ready to go to court when they arrested me,” Shiflett said.

He was given a $20,000 bond on a second degree felony charge of possession of drugs and a fifth degree felony charge of possession of drugs.

Reports said Shiflett had methamphetamine and suboxone strips when he was caught by Marshals.

Shiflett was due in municipal court Friday for a driving under suspension charge he picked up March 9.

That arrest, however, triggered a motion by prosecutors to revoke his bond on charges of aggravated burglary, a first degree felony and second degree felony assault in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court. Those charges stem from an indictment last year.

Judge Maureen Sweeney revoked the bond and issued a warrant for Shiflett’s arrest Thursday, the same warrant the Marshals were serving Friday when they arrested him. Shiflett said he was getting ready to come to court when the marshals showed up at his home.

Assistant City Prosecutor Gene Fehr said Shiflett has a history of not showing up in court, including five times in municipal court, which is why Fehr asked for a high bond.

The magistrate agreed with Fehr’s request. Even if he posts his bond on the new charges, he will be still be held on the warrant from common pleas court.