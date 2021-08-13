Excited for district schools all under one roof, Crestview school board approves project financing

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – After Columbiana voters approved funds for a bond levy back in 2019 for a special project, the financing has now been approved by the school board.

Crestview District Schools will officially be under one roof in the near future as the school board has approved funding for the new K through 12 building.

Thirty million dollars is what it would cost to fix the current building, but voters agreed to put up $5.2 million for a brand new building. Construction is on hold for the time being.

“COVID really put them behind. We were scheduled for full funding this summer, back when we passed out levy. That’s what we were told,” said Matthew Manley, Crestview superintendent.

He says if they get their full local share soon, they could break ground as early as next spring.

Crestview School District toured 14 school districts across the Buckeye State to come up with the best possible blueprint.

“The vision for it is very open to allow for problem-based learning, to allow for collaboration and a mixture of different types of furnishings,” Manley said.

Learning is expected to continue as normal during construction. They are building the new facility around the current complex.

“It’s gonna be a process to build around while you’re in. The advantage of that is we won’t need trailers. We won’t have to move kids out where they are. We’ll be able to build and still maintain a learning environment,” Manley said.

He says he does know the project is going to happen, he just can’t give an exact start date yet.

“RIght now, it’s lining up all the stars, you know, construction prices while they’re going down because COVID shot them up. To do that state funding coming in and getting all of that aligned so that we can go,” Manley said.

Manley is excited to have the district schools together under one roof.