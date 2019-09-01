Excited fans arrive early to watch popular Dress-A-Cow contest at Canfield Fair

This year's first-place cow was "Moo-di Gras" themed, owned by Shannon Montgomery from Newton Falls

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Canfield Fair held its 36th annual Dress-A-Cow contest on Sunday.

The event started at 1 p.m., but since it is so popular, people started getting there around noon to get good seats.

About 10 cows competed this year to see who had the best costume.

This year’s first-place winner, Shannon Montgomery, is from Newton Falls. She said she tries to participate in as many Dress-A-Cow contests as she can.

Her cow this year was “Moo-di Gras” themed.

“Year before that we did a movie theme and we related a list of movies to cows. So like the ‘Moo-hicans’ and ‘Horton Hears a Moo.’ Things like that,” she said.

Montgomery would like to thank the 2019 Canfield Fair for throwing another great fair for her and her animals.