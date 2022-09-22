BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – A group of students took the issue of excessive gaming and made a film about it.

The project was part of Friends4Friends annual film festival at the DeYor Performing Arts Center.

Students gathered Thursday to watch films created by students in the Valley.

At West Branch, a group of students created the film “Unplugged,” a look into overindulging in video gaming and the bad habits and detrimental results that can happen.

Students auditioned for parts, and the Friends4Friends team filmed and edited the video, which was released on YouTube in early September. Michael Kanagy’s performance as Max won the teen Best Actor at Thursday’s ceremony at the DeYor Performing Arts Center in Youngstown.

Seven films were part of the 2022 Friends4Friends Film Festival, bringing light to topics such as bullying, sexual pressure, dating abuse, peer pressure, stealing, and video games. All of this year’s short films can be viewed on the OK, Inc. YouTube channel or at operationkeepsake.com.