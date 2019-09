Flooding wiped out a portion of the causeway and destroyed the only driveable road into the neighborhood

KINSMAN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – An excavation crew was working on a culvert pipe in Kinsman Wednesday to rebuild the access road destroyed by flooding over a month ago.

Work on the access road near Lakeview Drive in Kinsman should be finished by the end of October.

