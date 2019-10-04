Ex-wife of former recovery center’s owner pleads guilty in fraud case

Jennifer Sheridan was charged in a fraud case involving the former Braking Point Recovery Center in Austintown

(WKBN) – The ex-wife of the former owner of Braking Point Recovery Center pleaded guilty Thursday to a charge in the fraud case.

Jennifer Sheridan pleaded guilty as part of a plea deal in the conspiracy to commit health care fraud case.

The details of that agreement haven’t been released.

Sheridan is one of four defendants who entered pleas in the case.

Tuesday, Thomas Bailey, Kortney Gherardi and Arthur Smith entered guilty pleas.

Smith and Bailey, both doctors, were medical directors who ran the Braking Point centers. Gherardi was the program director.

They, along with owner Ryan Sheridan and his ex-wife, Jennifer, as well as Director of Operations Lisa Pertee, were charged related to their work at the former Braking Point Recovery Center in Austintown, which offered treatment and services for those struggling with addiction.

Prosecutors said the facility billed Medicaid for services that weren’t provided, weren’t medically necessary, lacked proper documentation or had other issues that made them ineligible for reimbursement.

Pertee and Ryan Sheridan have their hearings Friday.

Jennifer Sheridan’s sentencing is set for January 21.

Bailey and Smith are also scheduled to be sentenced on January 21, while Gherardi will be sentenced on January 23.