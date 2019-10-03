Evidence of potentially deadly mosquito-borne virus found in Mercer County

There is no cure for EEE and three of every 10 people who get the disease die from it

STONEBORO, Pa. (WKBN) – Evidence of Eastern Equine Encephalitis — which can cause a potentially deadly disease — has been found in a Mercer County community, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.

Officials with the Department of Environmental Protection will be spraying for mosquitoes Wednesday in Stoneboro, where the evidence was found. The spraying will happen in the vicinity of McComb Road, Route 965, Bradley Road and Hendersonville Road, depending on the weather.

EEE is a rare but serious disease caused by a virus. The virus infects birds that live in freshwater swamps and is spread from bird to bird by infected mosquitoes.

If a mosquito infected with the virus bites a horse or human, the animal or person can become sick. Symptoms range from a high fever and headache to swelling of the brain, causing some patients to go into a coma.

There is no cure for EEE and three of every 10 people who get the disease die from it.

All doctors can do is lower the fever and ease the pressure on the brain. Some people who survive this disease will be permanently disabled. Few people recover completely, according to DEP.

The risk of getting EEE is highest from late July through September.

