Evidence of other crime found during Vienna harassment investigation, police chief says

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – Vienna police may have stumbled upon another crime during an investigation of reported harassment.

Vienna Township Police Chief Bob Ludt said they’ve been dealing with ongoing issues with the suspect, 38-year-old Megan Clifton, which came to a head when a man called police to file charges for continued harassment.

Chief Ludt said after the man contacted police with an interest in filing charges against Clifton, she sent him threatening text messages.

While arresting Clifton on March 19, investigators said she tried to run away. Police said she also kicked the doors and was thrashing around in the police cruiser, leading to vandalism charges.

Ludt said during their investigation, officers found multiple credit cards on Clifton. The credit cards were under other people’s names, and there were about 13 in total, he said.

Ludt said police are now trying to determine if and where the cards were used. They’ll be contacting the owners of the credit cards as part of the investigation.

Clifton faces charges of intimidation, telecommunications harassment, resisting arrest, vandalism and disorderly conduct, as well as additional charges related to the credit card investigation.