Evictions up locally and across Ohio as tenants struggle with unemployment

One landlord said he'd like to see more federal money go toward helping people pay their rent

(WKBN) – Ohio had over 1,000 new eviction case filings in April and 2,000 in May. Tenants are struggling because of unemployment and landlords are trying to help.

Housing is a fundamental necessity. Providers know eviction is not easy on anyone.

“You don’t want to take the housing away from someone and you also don’t want to have to do with the pain of it,” said Jeff Rickerman, president of the Mahoning Valley Real Estate Investors Association, a group of about 100 people who rent units.

The group preaches communication with residents. It usually leads to working out a plan to avoid eviction.

“If they’re forced out of a house, they’re not going to leave that home in good condition,” Rickerman said.

It can take up to two months to go through the eviction process before being able to post a “For Rent” sign and start again.

Warren has an eviction rate of 6%, meaning six out of 100 renter homes are being evicted each year.

The Youngstown rate amounts to nearly two households evicted every day.

Ohio Eviction Rates: Mid-size Cities

#6. Warren — 6.04%

#9. Youngstown — 5.66%

#18. Alliance — 4.28%

#26. Austintown — 3.42%

#34. Boardman — 2.76%

Youngstown led mid-size cities locally, with 677 evictions in the most recent year of statistics.

Ohio Evictions: Mid-size Cities

#6. Youngstown — 677

#9. Warren — 439

#27. Austintown — 169

#30. Boardman — 154

Campbell’s eviction rate was highest among small cities at just over 5%.

Ohio Eviction Rates: Small Cities

#53. Campbell — 5.32%

#62. Bolindale — 4.94%

#63. Windham — 4.92%

For the number of evictions, Niles was #1 locally with 107, while Campbell, Salem, Girard and East Liverpool were in Ohio’s top 100.

Ohio Evictions: Small Cities

#14. Niles — 107

#46. Campbell — 58

#60. Salem — 47

#62. Girard — 45

#67. East Liverpool — 41

Rickerman said to provide housing, the landlord needs to stay in business, which means they need renters.

“There has been no suggestion of moratorium on property taxes, or insurance or buying supplies to fix the properties from Lowe’s or Home Depot, and yet everyone is suggesting moratoriums on evictions.”

Rickerman has been communicating with his 50 tenants during the pandemic and hasn’t had a problem. He would like to see the renters get help and believes it is possible.

“There’s been a whole lot of money from the federal being thrown at fixing this problem, but there really hasn’t been a whole lot of funding put toward helping people with their rent. I think that’s a really important thing that needs to happen,” Rickerman said.

The Ohio Supreme Court just issued guidelines for state courts to handle an expected increase in eviction cases.