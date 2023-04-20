NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — Evictions are a problem here in the Valley. Thursday morning, a local organization is looking to find solutions for it.

Community Legal Aid is hosting an Eviction Prevention Summit on Thursday. They’re teaming up with city officials to discuss how to decrease evictions in the Valley.

Here are some statistics on this.

Ohio ranks ninth in the country in evictions.

Youngstown and Warren are in the top 100 mid-size cities with high eviction rates according to Community Legal Aid.

The organization’s executive director Steven McGarrity calls this a crisis.

“When you drive through some of our neighborhoods now, lots of vacant lots and then lots of homes that are in really terrible state of disrepair,” McGarrity said. “And that’s where our community members are living now. And there is no real prospect for making a difference to improve that.”

McGarrity said this has been a problem since the 1970s, when the Valley lost its steel mills. He also says the pandemic increased local eviction numbers. He mentioned over 3000 evictions are filed every year here in the Valley.

That’s what the summit is aiming to address. Several panels will happen throughout the day. Each will discuss different topics, including the intersection of health, education and housing, and the rule of housing law.

“To really come up with a report that can identify some action steps we can take in both the short term and long term. So while I have lots of ideas, it’s really everybody else’s ideas in conversation I think that’s going to make the impact,” McGarrity said.

Also, Pulitzer Prize-winning author Dr. Matthew Desmond is the keynote speaker. He wrote the book “Evicted” and founded EvictionLab.org, which tracks evictions nationwide.

Everything starts at 8 a.m. at the Eastwood Event Center in Niles.