YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – After a long hiatus, the Youngstown Parade and Tree Lightning is finally back. This is the first time for the parade since the pandemic.

It’s been a long time coming but the day is here and you can feel the holiday spirit downtown. Local businesses were busy decorating their store fronts since Wednesday preparing for the event.

Its going to be a great time with lots of activities and things to see, including the parade, tree lightning, a flea market and live music.

Businesses will compete in a decorating contest so make sure not to miss all the beautiful storefronts.

The parade will begin at 6 p.m. starting at the Covelli Centre through downtown and ending back at the Covelli Center.

Immediately following that the tree lighting will happen immediately following the parade in the Central Square.

With the parade comes some traffic changes in the downtown area. Both West Federal and Phelps Streets will be closed all day Friday.

Roads for the parade route will close at 5 p.m. This will include Champion Street, Vindicator Square and Front Street.

Event coordinators tell us parking will be available next to the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre, lots next to the Covelli Centre and lots off Commerce Street.

If you do decide to come out and enjoy the celebration give yourself some time before the parade starts to find parking.

It’s going to be chilly out Friday night, bundle up and bring the family down you wont want to miss the beautiful tree.