Everything you need to know for Federal Frenzy in downtown Youngstown
Federal Frenzy 2019 will be going on this Saturday from 2 to 11 p.m.
This year's Federal Frenzy arts and music festival in Youngstown is happening this weekend.
Federal Frenzy will be going on this Saturday from 2 to 11 p.m. in downtown Youngstown. It's free and you do not need a ticket to get in.
Robert DeLong is headlining the event.
Federal Frenzy is put on by YSU Penguin Productions, a programming board of students who have a passion for bringing music events to Youngstown.
Over 6,000 people went to last year's Federal Frenzy.
Schedule:
2:15 - 3 p.m. -- Delinquency Jones, Suzie's Dogs and Drafts
2:30 - 3:15 p.m. -- Ziya MC, The Federal
2:45 - 3:30 p.m. -- Steve Wright, O'Donold's Irish Pub & Grill
3 - 3:45 p.m. -- The Safest Ledge, Rhine Haus
3 - 4 p.m. -- The Dreemers, The Summit's 330 Stage
3:45 - 4:30 p.m. -- The Broken Relics, Suzie's Dogs and Drafts
4 - 4:45 p.m. -- JanaeSound, The Federal
4 - 5 p.m. -- Samfox, PenPro Main Stage
4:15 - 5 p.m. -- JULIET, O'Donold's Irish Pub & Grill
4:30 - 5:15 p.m. -- Pleading the Fifth, Rhine Haus
5 - 6 p.m. -- The Shootouts, The Summit's 330 Stage
5:15 - 6 p.m. -- Northern Whale, Suzie's Dogs and Drafts
5:30 - 6:15 p.m. -- Black Wolf & the Thief, The Federal
5:45 - 6:30 p.m. -- Very Good Friends, O'Donold's Irish Pub & Grill
6 - 6:45 p.m. -- The Vvilderness, Rhine Haus
6 - 7 p.m. -- Mourning [A] BLKstar, PenPro Main Stage
6:15 - 6:45 p.m. - Pella Penguins, Lemon Grove
6:45 - 7:30 p.m. -- East 9th, Suzie's Dogs and Drafts
7 - 7:45 p.m. -- The Frank Toncar Project, The Federal
7 - 8 p.m. -- Sam Goodwill, The Summit's 330 Stage
7:15 - 8 p.m. -- The Super Babes
7:30 - 8:15 p.m. -- Radio Lark, Rhine Haus
8 - 9 p.m. -- Spirit of the Bear, PenPro Main Stage
9:30 p.m. -- Robert DeLong, PenPro Main Stage
If you're heading downtown, there are some parking bans and road closures you should know about.
Parking bans:
- W. Federal Street between Wick Avenue and Phelps Street (Thursday 6 p.m. through Sunday 4 a.m.)
- W. Federal Street between Phelps and S. Hazel streets (Friday 6 p.m. through Sunday 4 a.m.)
- Phelps Street between Commerce and W. Boardman streets (Friday 6 p.m. through Sunday 4 a.m.)
Closures:
- W. Federal Street between Wick Avenue and Phelps Street (Friday 6 a.m. through Sunday 4 a.m.)
- W. Federal Street between Phelps and S. Hazel streets (Saturday 6 a.m. through Sunday 4 a.m.)
- Phelps Street (Saturday 6 a.m. through Sunday 4 a.m.)
