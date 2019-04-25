Everything you need to know for Federal Frenzy in downtown Youngstown Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

This year's Federal Frenzy arts and music festival in Youngstown is happening this weekend.

Federal Frenzy will be going on this Saturday from 2 to 11 p.m. in downtown Youngstown. It's free and you do not need a ticket to get in.

Robert DeLong is headlining the event.

Federal Frenzy is put on by YSU Penguin Productions, a programming board of students who have a passion for bringing music events to Youngstown.

Over 6,000 people went to last year's Federal Frenzy.

Schedule:

2:15 - 3 p.m. -- Delinquency Jones, Suzie's Dogs and Drafts

2:30 - 3:15 p.m. -- Ziya MC, The Federal

2:45 - 3:30 p.m. -- Steve Wright, O'Donold's Irish Pub & Grill

3 - 3:45 p.m. -- The Safest Ledge, Rhine Haus

3 - 4 p.m. -- The Dreemers, The Summit's 330 Stage

3:45 - 4:30 p.m. -- The Broken Relics, Suzie's Dogs and Drafts

4 - 4:45 p.m. -- JanaeSound, The Federal

4 - 5 p.m. -- Samfox, PenPro Main Stage

4:15 - 5 p.m. -- JULIET, O'Donold's Irish Pub & Grill

4:30 - 5:15 p.m. -- Pleading the Fifth, Rhine Haus

5 - 6 p.m. -- The Shootouts, The Summit's 330 Stage

5:15 - 6 p.m. -- Northern Whale, Suzie's Dogs and Drafts

5:30 - 6:15 p.m. -- Black Wolf & the Thief, The Federal

5:45 - 6:30 p.m. -- Very Good Friends, O'Donold's Irish Pub & Grill

6 - 6:45 p.m. -- The Vvilderness, Rhine Haus

6 - 7 p.m. -- Mourning [A] BLKstar, PenPro Main Stage

6:15 - 6:45 p.m. - Pella Penguins, Lemon Grove

6:45 - 7:30 p.m. -- East 9th, Suzie's Dogs and Drafts

7 - 7:45 p.m. -- The Frank Toncar Project, The Federal

7 - 8 p.m. -- Sam Goodwill, The Summit's 330 Stage

7:15 - 8 p.m. -- The Super Babes

7:30 - 8:15 p.m. -- Radio Lark, Rhine Haus

8 - 9 p.m. -- Spirit of the Bear, PenPro Main Stage

9:30 p.m. -- Robert DeLong, PenPro Main Stage

If you're heading downtown, there are some parking bans and road closures you should know about.

Parking bans:

- W. Federal Street between Wick Avenue and Phelps Street (Thursday 6 p.m. through Sunday 4 a.m.)

- W. Federal Street between Phelps and S. Hazel streets (Friday 6 p.m. through Sunday 4 a.m.)

- Phelps Street between Commerce and W. Boardman streets (Friday 6 p.m. through Sunday 4 a.m.)

Closures:

- W. Federal Street between Wick Avenue and Phelps Street (Friday 6 a.m. through Sunday 4 a.m.)

- W. Federal Street between Phelps and S. Hazel streets (Saturday 6 a.m. through Sunday 4 a.m.)

- Phelps Street (Saturday 6 a.m. through Sunday 4 a.m.)