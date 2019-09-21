Everything you need to know before country music hits the Y Live stage

Stadium doors open at 5:30 p.m. and tailgating begins at 3 p.m. for the Blake Shelton concert

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s almost time for the third Y Live concert at Stambaugh Stadium!

More than 20,000 people are expected, making it one of the busiest nights of the year for Youngstown.

Crews have been working around the clock at the Ice Castle to get everything set and in place for five-time CMA Male Vocalist of the Year Blake Shelton.

Justin Moore and Tyler Farr will also be performing.

So if you’re heading down Saturday night, here are some important things to keep in mind because as the concert series as grown and evolved, a few things have changed.

More seats will be on the field, getting you closer to the show.

Organizers want to make sure you bring cash because there’s not an ATM on site.

Also, keep this in mind if you have a mobile ticket.

“If you do mobile tickets, if you have a Ticketmaster app, you wanna make sure before you leave your house you screenshot that barcode. When you get here and 20,000 people are trying to enter, your phone may have a problem loading it. So you definitely want to make sure you have a screenshot of it and it will still work with the scanners. Another thing we run into, especially at country shows, is please, please leave your pocket knives or anything like that that’s on your keys or in your pockets in your car because they will get you stopped at security,” said Phoebe Breckenridge of JAC Management.

There are also some rules you need to keep in mind for tailgating:

— Stay in your designated space

— You can’t bring your own beer into the tailgate lot

— You can’t buy any beer without cash in the tailgate lot

— Uber and Lyft drop-offs will be available at the corner of Fifth Avenue and Armed Forces Boulevard (this location could change)

Stadium doors open at 5:30 p.m. and tailgating begins at 3 p.m. The show starts at 7 p.m.