Donald Cononico (Sent in via Report It)

We have a crew there and are working to learn more information

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A house in Canfield caught on fire Monday afternoon.

The house is on Catawba Drive, off of Tippecanoe Road.

The fire started around 1:30 p.m.

Investigators said it looks like it started in the back outside wall and spread up to the attic area.

Everyone made it out safely.

WKBN

