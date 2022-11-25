BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Friday, hundreds of people gathered in Boardman High School’s cafeteria to support an alumnus.

Chris Yozwiak graduated from Boardman High School in 1992 and has since moved away, but when he was diagnosed with ALS in 2020, his former classmates rallied to support him.

“This is just a true testament to the man, father, friend that he is,” said his wife Jennifer Yozwiak.

Well-wishers gathered at the high school Friday to wave and shout words of support to Chris, who had to stay away from the crowd because he’s immuno-compromised.

The event organizers described Chris as everybody’s best friend.

“From nearly every area high school, he has close friends, and the list goes on into his adulthood. He just made so many connections, so he’s kind of everybody’s best friend, and they really showed up for him today,” said Brian O’Neill, a friend and event organizer.

Even Chris’s son has raised thousands of dollars for ALS research since his diagnosis. Jennifer hopes their two kids can look back at this moment and know how much they were supported.

“I know that as they get older and they can look back at this moment, that they will realize how loved their father was, you know, and it just means a lot,” Jennifer said.

The community raised at least $75,000 at the “Cause 4 Yoz” spaghetti dinner and raffle.