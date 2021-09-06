Events to check out on the last day of the Canfield Fair

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Today is the last day to enjoy the Canfield Fair this season.

A lot has already happened at the fair – but in case you missed it – there is plenty still left in store.

It’s going to be a great day to come out and enjoy the final hours of the Canfield Fair.

There are plenty of events on the agenda today. Several local schools are sending their mascots to help start the school year with school spirit and fun.

You can catch the mascots at Educational Hall from 10 a.m. to noon.

After that, there’s harness racing at the grandstand starting at noon.

Local musician JD Eicher performs at Western Reserve Village starting at 1p.m. and the big act of the night, Shinedown, takes the stage at the grandstand at 7p.m.

There is plenty to come check out so if you haven’t come to the fairgrounds, so be sure to take advantage of the events today.