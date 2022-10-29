WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — Trumbull County Children Services and North Mar Church in Warren partnered for a Foster Caregiver Appreciation Event.

The event aimed to show gratitude and appreciation to all the current foster families in Trumbull County.

TCCS workers, church volunteers and current foster caregivers attended the event.

Kids and families had the opportunity to eat, play games and connect with other foster children and caregivers.

Trumbull County Children Services and North Mar church say foster caregivers are real-life heroes.

“It’s a hard job being a foster caregiver and the families that we have are just so compassionate and have the welfare of these children at heart,” said Michelle Schmader with TCCS.

There are over 26,000 children in foster care in the state of Ohio. In Trumbull County, 110 children are in temporary or permanent custody of the Children Services Agency.

TCCS said there is a strong need for more foster families. Many children go into foster care because their home environment is unsafe or unhealthy.

“Foster caregivers are a safe place for children to stay who have been abused and neglected while we work with the families to help them get better,” Schmader said.

Becoming a foster parent can change a child’s life forever.

“Opening up your home and being a family, it is life-changing for you and it’s life-changing for the child,” said Howland foster parent Danielle Munno.

TCCS says if you are interested in fostering a child the agency welcomes calls. There will also be an informational meet and greet event in November for families wanting to know more about fostering a child.