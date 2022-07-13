YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – An early education program in Youngstown is planning events to educate parents on a program to get kids a head start in school.

Alta Head Start, which is licensed by the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services, is hosting a series of recruitment events.

Parents and guardians will also have a chance to learn more about Alta Head Start and Early Start, meet the staff and answer any questions about the program and eligibility.

The events will feature local vendors, refreshments, raffles, face painting and games.

Events will be held:

● July 14, from 3–6 p.m. at the Campus of Care, located at 1960 E. County Line Road in Mineral Ridge

● July 27, from 1–6 p.m. at the Covelli Centre, located at 229 E. Front Street in Youngstown

Head Start is a federally funded school readiness program for children, prenatal to age 5. It provides services to eligible children and families in the areas of early learning, health and family well-being.