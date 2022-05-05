AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Good Evening Austintown was held earlier Thursday evening and First News anchor Stan Boney was in attendance.

The racetrack level at Hollywood Gaming in Austintown held the event sponsored by the Youngstown Warren Regional Chamber, where chamber members and people of Austintown get together to hear what’s happening in the township.

Dave Cappuzzello, the superintendent of schools, talked about all the new courses being offered in Austintown.

“We added a lot of courses for after-school activities — karate, yoga — and then financially fit too was we want to make sure that kids got the proper knowledge at the middle school level all the way up to high school level about how to do finances, how to write a check all the way, how to invest in property, invest in houses,” said Cappuzzello.

Austintown Township Trustee Robert Santos spoke about how the township plans to create a position of road superintendent.

“We will be looking for an actual road superintendent. It’s definitely something that needs to be full-time right now. Mike Dockery does a great job, but with all the issues that’s going on, with the township growing, we got more people coming in, we will offer this to someone who has just a hat for an administrator and one just for the road superintendents,” said Santos.

The Director of Marketing at Hollywood Gaming also said sports betting will be coming to Hollywood Gaming by the end of the year.