BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Valley students are more prepared for school, thanks to the United Way.

Huntington Bank has donated backpacks which will go to students in Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana, and Mercer Counties.

Buying back-to-school supplies can be a big burden on some families. For the 12th year, they can count on some help from the Stuff the Bus program. Its been a partnership to look out for people and provide the right equipment as school begins.

“I think it’s definitely going to do some great good for a lot of vulnerable kids in the market. It’s going to set them up to go back to school prepared, allow them to learn and hopefully grow up to be what they were meant to be,” said Sam Huston, a spokesperson for Huntington Bank. “

United Way will distribute the supplies through its partner schools and agencies.