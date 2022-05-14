NILES, Ohio (WKBN) — Infant mortality rates are high according to a spokesperson with Mercy Health in Mahoning and Trumbull counties.

A lot of that is because of a lack of education, support and resources. To counteract that, an infant health fair was held at Eastwood Mall.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. they provided information to reduce infant sleep-related deaths and also educate parents about safe sleep practices.

Those there said there’s a lot of resources in the Valley. All of them wanted to come together to bring awareness about them.

“”We have safe sleep kits that come with a sleep sack as well as a refrigerated sack to put your breast milk in. A lot information about safe sleep, about pet safety. We are having raffles for free car seats as well as pack-and-plays,” said Jennifer Manning with Akron Children’s Hospital Mahoning Valley.

“We provide pre-natal care. We have midwives and physicians who work with our patients. We provide them with a health-nutritious meal at their pre-natal appointment in addition to pack-and-plays, diapers, car seats, childbirth education doula support,” said April Young with Mercy Health.

Manning and Young said the event was beneficial because they could refer people to each other based on what they needed help with.