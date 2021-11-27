Event brings holiday spirit to Lanterman’s Mill

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – People celebrated Christmas the old-fashioned way in Mill Creek Park on Saturday.

Down at Lanterman’s Mill, artisans made antique crafts. Kids could also make snowflakes to decorate their homes.

Even the big man himself, Santa Claus, made an appearance.

People could also share the holiday spirit with others. They decorated a Giving Tree with hats, scarves or mittens.

That winter gear will be given to children to help keep them warm.

Mill Creek MetroParks Recreation Manager Chris Bundy said this is the 34th year of Olde Fashioned Christmas at Lanterman’s Mill.

“It’s a fun family tradition,” said Bundy. “Being the weekend after Thanksgiving, there are a lot of people in town visiting family.”

If you missed out on going Saturday, the event will also be happening from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.