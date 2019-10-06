Event at Eastwood Mall teaches kids importance of kindness through fun activities

The mall in Niles brought in Mr. Science to teach the kids about kindness and sharing

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Saturday was Kindness Day at the Eastwood Mall in Niles, where kids learned ways to show acts of kindness.

Because October is Anti-bullying/Non-violence Awareness Month, the Eastwood Mall came up with the idea to bring the young community together.

The mall brought in Jason Lindsey, an educator and meteorologist also known as Mr. Science, to teach the kids about kindness while performing his “Science Rocks, Kindness Rocks” show.

“We’re learning different things about science,” said one event goer, Zarenitee Beans.

Mr. Science performed tricks and let the kids assist him. Each task required the kids to share and work together while learning how to communicate kindly to solve problems.

Zarenitee said her favorite part of the show was when Mr. Science made a cloud of smoke.

“Because it feels like we’re in the sky,” she said.

Zarenitee’s mother, Sarah Beans, said she heard about Kindness Day on the radio and wanted to surprise her daughter.

“I was like, well, let me take Zarenitee to this. She’ll have a good time. It’s free and it’s going really good,” Sarah said.

Sarah said teaching kindness is so important because kids can be cruel at young ages.

“Because my daughter struggles with it. She doesn’t bully people, she gets bullied. Like, what do you even tell your kids what to do when it’s like that?” Sarah said.

Sarah hopes everybody was able to learn something from the event.

“I’m glad they’re having an event like this to teach them the kindness and the sharing and stuff,” Sarah said.

Children and parents were also invited to stop by the Kindness Wall to sign their names and take the Kindness Pledge.