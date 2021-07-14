Evening storms bring tree down onto Niles woman’s home

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Valley is dealing with storm damage Wednesday afternoon because of the heavy rain, hail and wind some areas got Tuesday.

In Niles, fallen trees and downed power lines blocked streets like Wyoming Avenue and Fourth Street — one of the hardest-hit areas.

The storm took many in the neighborhood by surprise, including one woman who lives on Park Avenue. We talked to her about what she saw, felt and heard. You can watch that interview above.

The National Weather Service does not have any plans to survey the damage.