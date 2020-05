The restaurant was forced to close in November when the interior was declared unsafe

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Permanent repairs to the EuroGyro building in Salem begin Friday.

The restaurant was forced to close in November when the interior was declared unsafe.

Two tenant also had to move out.

Both West State Street and North Ellsworth Avenue were blocked off until the building was stabilized.

Those same streets will close again starting next Tuesday.

