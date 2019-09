Bill Motsinger, who has owned the store since 1996, said he is retiring

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ethan Allen furniture store in Boardman announced it will be closing its doors.

Bill Motsinger, who has owned the store since 1996, said he is retiring.

There is no definitive closing date yet.

Motsinger said he looks forward to his remaining months on Market Street and his favorite part of the business has always been the people.