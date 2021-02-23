ESPN in Youngstown shooting segment on Shuba statue

The report is scheduled to air shortly before April 18

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – ESPN will join CBS This Morning and Sports Illustrated in highlighting the Robinson-Shuba Handshake statue that will be placed in Youngstown.

The statue is expected to be dedicated on the 75th anniversary of the handshake, April 18, 2021, near the Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre.

An ESPN production crew was in Youngstown on Tuesday recording a story about the historic handshake and the statue it will commemorate.

The report is scheduled to air shortly before April 18.

The event the statue memorializes happened in Jackie Robinson’s professional debut, one year before he was called up to the Majors. Robinson hit a home run and Youngstown-native George Shuba reached out and shook his hand.

ESPN interviewed George’s son, Mike Shuba, and local McDonald’s franchisee Herb Washington, who is co-chair of the statue planning committee.

Derrick McDowell, the community engagement and inclusion coordinator for the Wean Park Complex where the statue will be placed, was also interviewed for the report.

The ESPN Robinson-Shuba statue story is part of ESPN’s Black History Always content initiative.