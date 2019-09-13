ESPN broadcaster returns to alma mater to talk to YSU students about hard work

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Former YSU quarterback and ESPN broadcaster Ron Jaworski talked to communications students at the university Friday. His advice to make it in the media industry? Don’t let anyone outwork you.

YSU students and faculty members filled Kilcawley Center to get some media industry pointers from Jaworski.

After playing for the Penguins, he went on to win an NFL MVP award. He then spent 11 years working on various shows for ESPN.

His main message to students Friday was talent can only take you so far.

“I’m kind of a living example of a person that can be successful coming out of Youngstown State and I’m not the only one, there are many of them,” he said. “But I wanted them to understand it’s going to take hard work.”

“Just to see him in person, it really meant a lot,” said Ryan Gates, a freshman.

Gates said after hearing stories about Jaworski’s climb to the top, he has a new understanding of hard work.

“How he talked about success. No matter what you do in life, you have to really work hard to get to where you want to be.”

Jaworski also talked about the NFL Helmet Challenge, which is coming to Youngstown. AmericaMakes is one of a handful of manufacturers that received a grant to design the safest helmet possible.

Jaworski said safety should be at the forefront for all ages in the sport. He urged parents to do their research.

“I’m not going to tell people to let their kids play, that’s not my role. Parents need to research and do all they can before they decide if their children should play football or any other sport.”

Jaworski said he talks to a lot of young people during the year but he gets the most out of talking to students at his alma mater.