HOWLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – An escapee from Community Corrections Association in Youngstown was arrested in Howland Township Wednesday after police say he got into a fight with a woman.

According to a police report, officers were called about 8:42 a.m. to the 2800 block of Elizabeth Avenue after a woman said a man, later identified as 29-year-old Wayne Perry, was attacking her and trying to leave in her car with her children inside.

The woman said that Perry was supposed to be incarcerated, and officers found out that on March 19, he kicked out a door at CCA, an alternative sentencing facility, and left.

The woman said Perry showed up at her house after he escaped from CCA and refused to leave. She said he broke out the windshield on her vehicle and trashed her house.

Following the altercation with Perry, the woman went to a nearby fire station and called police.

Perry was arrested in a wooded area after a chase on an active warrant for a felonious assault charge. CCA is also checking with Perry’s parole officer to file escape charges.