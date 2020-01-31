Escaped Mercer County inmate back in custody, authorities say

Investigators said Travis Brandt escaped on his way back to the jail from furlough

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – Authorities in Mercer County say an escaped inmate is back in the county jail.

Investigators were looking for Travis Brandt after they said he escaped a jail transport van on his way back from furlough.

Brandt was taken back into custody Friday.

Brandt was arrested in July 2019 after a police chase that ended when Brandt, Isaac Green and another suspect ditched the stolen car they were in behind Kelly Pipe Company on Yourga Place and jumped into the Shenango River.

Green drowned in the river.