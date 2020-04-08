Breaking News
Escape charge filed against Youngstown man convicted in high-speed fatal crash

Local News

Parole agents said the suspect missed several appointments

Eric Wallace is charged with escape after he failed to report in Youngstown.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Parole agents this week filed an escape charge against a man accused of skipping parole hearings and who served prison time for a fatal accident.

The charge, a third-degree felony, was filed against Eric Wallace, 31, whose last known address is on Cohasset Drive.

Wallace was sentenced in 2017 to three years in prison for a January 2016 crash that killed Jerome Campbell-Adkins, 40, of Market Street.

Wallace was released from prison Aug. 16, 2019, and placed on three years probation. However, Wallace skipped appointments with his parole officer or others he was ordered to meet with on Oct. 19 and Feb. 12. He was ordered to report March 13 but never did.

Additionally, Wallace was arrested Feb. 5 by Boardman police but skipped his court appearance, resulting in a warrant from Mahoning County Area Court.

In the accident, police said Wallace had cocaine and alcohol in his system when he collided with a car Campbell-Adkins was in while driving 80 miles per hour.

Accident investigators used security cameras from several businesses to help them determine how fast Wallace was driving.

