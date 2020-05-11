Erratic driver arrested in Warren after leading police on chase through traffic

A man from Warren is facing several charges after police say he was driving dangerously, nearly hitting other vehicles

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Warren is facing several charges after police say he was driving dangerously, nearly hitting other vehicles.

According to a police report, officers were called about 3:58 p.m. Saturday to the area of Market Street, near Elm Road, on reports of a pickup truck that was “all over the roadway” and had almost hit several people.

Witnesses said the driver also came up on the sidewalk.

Officers were able to catch up to the driver, later identified as 70-year-old Robert Gaston, on East Market Street, near Chestnut Ave. NE. They got behind him and followed Gaston into the turn lane onto Chestnut Ave. NE.

When officers got out to talk to Gaston, they say he took off. Backup units were called and officers continued to follow Gaston as he swerved in and out of traffic and almost hit several poles along Laird Avenue, according to the police report.

Gaston finally came to a stop in the intersection of Belvedere Avenue SE and E. Market Street where police say he was trying to swallow suspected crack cocaine.

He was taken to the hospital and the substance was sent out for testing.

After Gaston was released from the hospital, he was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on charges of fleeing and eluding.

Additional charges are pending laboratory tests on the substance Gaston was allegedly chewing and a blood alcohol test from the hospital.